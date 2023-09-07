How to help
By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Thursday! Just like the last several mornings, any of that morning fog will begin to burn off, leaving us with sunshine, but one big difference is there could be some showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. After the morning fog, we’ll be left with sun through the later morning into the early afternoon. Temperatures again climb into the 80s and 90s. Burlington could make it four days at or above 90. It will really just depend on when we see showers and storms fire up. Some storms do run the potential of being strong to severe in nature. The biggest threats with any severe weather we do see would be large hail and gusty winds. Again, not everybody will see severe storms!

Friday looks fairly similar to today. We start the day mainly dry and could even see some mid-day sunshine. That sunshine will help to destabilize the atmosphere, and more scatted showers and thunderstorms bubble up through the afternoon and evening. Again, a few of those storms could be stronger to severe in nature. Temperatures are a tad cooler in the 80s for most locations, but those dewpoints are still gross and sticky.

This weekend, dewpoints and temperatures begin to drop off, but we could be dodging on-and-off rain showers. The weekend is far from a washout with plenty of dry time, but there will be a few spotty showers here and there each day. Temperatures are back into the 70s, which is right around average for this time of year.

Have a great Thursday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

