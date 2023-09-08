Apple orchards make the best out of poor harvest

DUMMERSTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It will be a tough fall for apple orchards across the region that were severely impacted by May frost. But at the Scott Farm Orchard in Dummerston, they are making the best of it.

As apples are pressed into cider at the Scott Farm Orchard, the sweet juice is sold to customers at the farm stand.

“The variety of fruits and the cider -- the cider is the best, unmatched,” said Bronwyn Louisell, a Brattleboro resident who visits the orchard every year.

But it’s not a typical year. A quick drive through the 18-acre orchard shows why. The farm lost about 90% of its crop due to a hard May frost. More than 10,000 bushels, of 130 varieties that in a normal year would already be filling boxes.

“The crop we have, the 10%, roughly 1,000 bushels, we are keeping for ourselves here at the store. Being able to mix cider, being able to keep a nice variety, a nice collection here in our farm stand,” said Simon Renault, general manager of the farm.

Some later bloom varieties fared just fine. But trees one row over are completely void of fruit. This year, there will be no pick-your-own at this farm. But yummy treats still abound, and people are buying.

“We’ve had an outpour of support through a GoFundMe campaign, through events that we’ve had and keep having throughout the fall, people buying little debit cards for the store,” Renault said.

Farms across the region are facing a similar fate. Later blooms and warmer areas escaped serious loss while other varieties were completely wiped out.

“I mean, it’s really sad. I feel really bad for the orchards because people come literally to Vermont for the apple picking,” said Katelyn Howard of Springfield, who came with her friend, Meghan Blanchard, to catch up over samples of hard cider.

“I was looking for apple orchards that are actually picking this year and I came across this place. I found out they were picking, then I saw that they had a cafe and thought it would be really cool to visit,” Blanchard said.

Farmers here say it’s that community support that will sustain them, not only financially, but also emotionally, as they weather a difficult year.

