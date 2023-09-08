Bicyclists get ready for the 18th Kelly Brush Ride

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Racers are on their mark, set, and ready to go for the annual Kelly Brush Ride tomorrow.

The bike race raises money for the Kelly Brush Foundation, which was founded in 2006 to make adaptive sports more accessible for people with spinal cord injuries and other disabilities.

This will be the 18th year of the competition, bringing in participants from all over the country.

Registration starts at 7:00 a.m. and the first race kicks off at 7:30 a.m. at Middlebury College.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.