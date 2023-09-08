How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Burlington armed robbery suspect appears in court

Eric Edson
Eric Edson(Photo provided)
By Cam Smith
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington armed robbery suspect who eluded authorities for over a week appeared in court Friday morning, a day after he was captured in Franklin County.

Eric Edson, 52, pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges including assault and robbery with a weapon, grand larceny, eluding law enforcement – negligent operation.

Edson was captured Thursday on the Lamoille River in the town of Georgia after a weeklong manhunt that led police through Chittenden, Lamoille, and Franklin Counties.

Edson is well known to authorities with more than 40 felony convictions on his record and criminal activity dating as far back as 1987.

Related Stories:

Repeat offender captured after Franklin County manhunt

Wanted Burlington robbery suspect has long rap sheet

Burlington Police still searching for armed robbery suspect

Burlington Police involved in standoff with armed robbery suspect

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Edson
Repeat offender captured after Franklin County manhunt
Police say a Vermont man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in New Hampshire on Wednesday. -...
Vermont man killed in New Hampshire crash
Eric Edson
Police: Wanted man spotted in Fairfax, Cambridge areas
Police are searching for two people they say stole six trucks from the Autosaver Group sales...
Police looking for suspects who stole 6 pickups off St. Jay dealership lot
Angela Auclair and Kory Lee George - File photo
Plea deal calls for Vt. murder suspect to testify against mom

Latest News

File photo
UVM recruiting for study on vaccine to prevent Lyme disease
File photo
West Chazy man charged in Plattsburgh standoff
Storm approaching the greater Burlington area Thursday afternoon.
Powerful storm causes power outages in southern Vermont
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast