Burlington armed robbery suspect appears in court

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington armed robbery suspect who eluded authorities for over a week appeared in court Friday morning, a day after he was captured in Franklin County.

Eric Edson, 52, pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges including assault and robbery with a weapon, grand larceny, eluding law enforcement – negligent operation.

Edson was captured Thursday on the Lamoille River in the town of Georgia after a weeklong manhunt that led police through Chittenden, Lamoille, and Franklin Counties.

Edson is well known to authorities with more than 40 felony convictions on his record and criminal activity dating as far back as 1987.

