Burlington mother claims school employee mistreated autistic son

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington mother is accusing a school employee of mistreating her autistic son.

Marissa Byrd says she went to pick her son up from Champlain Elementary School on Wednesday after the school called and asked her to help him after he had a behavioral issue.

She says when she walked into the classroom, a school employee told her they taped her son’s eyes shut in a “joking matter” when he wouldn’t listen. She says the employee told her they needed to have a conversation as soon as possible because they couldn’t keep putting their hands on her kid to solve the issue. Byrd also says it wasn’t an isolated incident.

“I’ve lost a lot of trust in the school, mainly because -- like you said -- you send your children to school assuming they’re going to be safe and they’re going to be in the right care of other people, and then these things happen,” she said.

In a statement to families, Burlington Superintendent Tom Flanagan says he believes all students and staff are safe, and the staff member in question was moved to a different location in the building. He also says that he will keep the community updated on any developments.

