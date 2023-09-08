‘Champ’ movie producer to mount search for mythic lake monster

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Last summer we told you about a new film being shot in the region about the search to find Champ, the mystical Lake Champlain dwelling Sea monster.

“Lucy and the Lake Monster” is based on the story of an orphaned girl who’s adopted by her grandfather and their quest to find the Lake Champlain monster.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the story’s co-authors, Richard Rossi and Kelly Tabor, about their progress on the film and also an upcoming research effort, Champ Quest 2024, in which Loch Ness researchers will be lending a hand in a search here.

