How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

CPAP machine maker agrees to $479 million settlement related to recall

FILE - Sleep apnea machine defects led to a 2021 recall.
FILE - Sleep apnea machine defects led to a 2021 recall.(Source: WTVC/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The maker of sleep apnea machines has agreed to pay $479 million to settle claims related to a recall.

The law firm handling the class-action lawsuit said Philips Respironics has agreed to reimburse the cost of affected devices and has filed a motion for preliminary approval.

Philips Respironics’ 2021 recall indicated use of some ventilators – machines called CPAP, or continuous positive airway pressure, and BiPAP, or bilevel positive airway pressure – can lead to health problems.

The machines contain foam that can break down, possibly causing the user to inhale or swallow particles or chemicals.

The Food and Drug Administration said it’s received more than 100,000 complaints, including reports of at least 385 deaths.

According to the law firm Miller and Zois, the settlement doesn’t cover personal injury claims. It estimates those could total more than $4 billion.

Philips said it’s trying to support patients through the remediation process.

Those who believe they are entitled to part of the settlement may file a claim once the claims period opens. They can also sign up to receive updates on the settlement as more information becomes available.

More information about the recall is on the company website and that of the FDA.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Eric Edson
Repeat offender captured after Franklin County manhunt
Police say a Vermont man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in New Hampshire on Wednesday. -...
Vermont man killed in New Hampshire crash
Police are searching for two people they say stole six trucks from the Autosaver Group sales...
Police looking for suspects who stole 6 pickups off St. Jay dealership lot
Eric Edson
Police: Wanted man spotted in Fairfax, Cambridge areas
Tourists will be blocked from driving up to Sleepy Hollow Farm in Pomfret.
Sleepy Hollow Farm off limits during foliage season

Latest News

Gordon Clapp portrays Robert Frost in the Middlebury Acting Company production of "Robert...
One-man play chronicles life of Robert Frost
FILE - Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to The Associated Press about her...
Pelosi says she’ll run for reelection in 2024 as Democrats try to win back House majority
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) plays in an NFL preseason football game against...
Damar Hamlin is ready to complete his comeback as he prepares for Bills opener on Monday night
President Joe Biden arrives to board Air Force One for a trip to attend the G20 summit in New...
Biden, Modi look to continue tightening US-India relations amid shared concerns about China