Flooded property owners face cost of adhering to new regulations

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - What is the cost of flood resiliency? Montpelier and Barre are in the process of rebuilding, adhering to new floodplain regulations. But it’s a costly endeavor and some are wondering how to pull it off.

For years the flood-prone capital has been building structures above the floodplain. But now they have to adhere to new regulations, bringing electrical and heating equipment above as well.

Montpelier is part of the national flood insurance program and under regulations adopted five years ago, utilities have to be two feet above the base flood level.

“If we want to move ourselves into a place where we are more resilient, we will have to move things out of the basement,” said Montpelier Planning & Zoning Director Mike Miller. He says moving such items as boilers, electric panels, elevator equipment, and internet hookups will ultimately save money. “What comes with regulation is the requirement to move it up. What doesn’t come with the regulations is the money to do that. It’s not cheap.”

And that cost has home and property owners scratching their heads. “It looks like it’s going to more than double the cost of this entire cleanup and getting things back,” said Montpelier City Councilor Tim Heney, a realtor and local property owner who has 11 buildings downtown.

On Friday, Heney showed us one of the those basements where everything will have to be moved upstairs. “It’s really significant money to move it, and we don’t even have an estimate yet. We just have to do it,” he said. And with all of the downtown needing new utilities, Heney and others are trying to wrap their arms around how to be compliant with the regulations. “There’s not a lot of time to be creative. It’s relying on a lot of people getting all the advice quickly, choose a track, and then just do it.”

Barre has similar requirements. One crew we found was being creative, storing boilers in an enclosed box in an apartment.

City leaders in Montpelier acknowledge the work will be daunting but that it’s needed. “If we can get people to flood code, that’s the best answer to the question of how do we be resilient in the future. We’ll have a lot of mud to clean up in the streets, but our buildings will be safe,” Miller said.

Facing these mounting costs, many we spoke to say they’ll need help from Congress or the Legislature. But even then, they say that they will have to wait and see.

