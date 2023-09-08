How to help
N.H. Health Department offers flu season advice

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - With this week’s summer weather, it’s hard to believe winter is right around the corner.

But Granite State health officials are saying to prepare for flu season with more than just the tissue box.

The New Hampshire Department of Health is reminding residents that there are things to do now to keep from getting seriously sick later.

The N.H.D.H. recommends people consult their doctor about immunizations to anything ranging from the flu to RSV to covid.

There are two new RSV vaccines for adults over 60 as well as the yearly flu shot and updated covid vaccine expected in the middle of this month.

