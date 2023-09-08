How to help
One-man play chronicles life of Robert Frost

Gordon Clapp portrays Robert Frost in the Middlebury Acting Company production of "Robert...
Gordon Clapp portrays Robert Frost in the Middlebury Acting Company production of "Robert Frost: This Verse Business."(Courtesy: Alex Woodward/Middlebury Acting Company)
By Laura Ullman
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The legendary Vermont poet Robert Frost is coming back to life this weekend as part of a Middlebury Acting Company production.

“Robert Frost: This Verse Business” is a compilation of Frost’s poems, recorded conversations, and writings performed by Emmy Award-winning actor Gordon Clapp. The play will not only be performed in the Town Hall Theater but is set there.

“I first set the play in Middlebury. The first part of the play is to be done in the Town Hall Theater, which is where we’re doing it, for the first time,” said Andrew Dolan, the play’s author.

It will premiere Friday evening and will be followed by a matinee on Saturday and Sunday. After the Saturday matinee, local Frost biographer Jay Parini will join Dolan and Clapp for a post-show discussion on Frost.

