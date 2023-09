SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a female hound-mix named Zayda.

Zesty Zayda is full of life! At 9 months old she is still all puppy with a little bit of teenager thrown in.

Click here for more about Zayda and other furry friends available at the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

