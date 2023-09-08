How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Plattsburgh gears up for weekend of battle commemoration events

File photo
File photo
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The 25 Annual Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration weekend is underway.

Visitors can take their pick of listening to live music, grabbing some food from food trucks along Margaret Street, or walking up almost 200 stairs inside the MacDonough Monument, named after the leader of American forces during the pivotal battle that ended the British invasion of the northern states during the War of 1812.

More events such as the parade and the return of reenactments will kick off starting Saturday.

The commemoration weekend will end Monday, September 11, the day of the battle, with a ceremony on Crab Island.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Edson
Repeat offender captured after Franklin County manhunt
Police say a Vermont man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in New Hampshire on Wednesday. -...
Vermont man killed in New Hampshire crash
Police are searching for two people they say stole six trucks from the Autosaver Group sales...
Police looking for suspects who stole 6 pickups off St. Jay dealership lot
Eric Edson
Police: Wanted man spotted in Fairfax, Cambridge areas
Tourists will be blocked from driving up to Sleepy Hollow Farm in Pomfret.
Sleepy Hollow Farm off limits during foliage season

Latest News

File photo
Survey finds older adults unprepared for disasters
apples
Apple orchards make the best out of poor harvest
Burlington overdose
Burlington authorities respond to rash of overdoses
F-35
BTV sound mitigation program creeping forward
Eric Edson
Burlington armed robbery suspect appears in court