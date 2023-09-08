Plattsburgh gears up for weekend of battle commemoration events

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The 25 Annual Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration weekend is underway.

Visitors can take their pick of listening to live music, grabbing some food from food trucks along Margaret Street, or walking up almost 200 stairs inside the MacDonough Monument, named after the leader of American forces during the pivotal battle that ended the British invasion of the northern states during the War of 1812.

More events such as the parade and the return of reenactments will kick off starting Saturday.

The commemoration weekend will end Monday, September 11, the day of the battle, with a ceremony on Crab Island.

