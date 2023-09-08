How to help
Powerful storm causes power outages in southern Vermont

Storm approaching the greater Burlington area Thursday afternoon.
Storm approaching the greater Burlington area Thursday afternoon.(Courtesy: Andrew Mager)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A powerful storm that rolled through the region late Thursday afternoon and evening caused power outages in southern areas of the region.

At its peak, utilities reported upwards of 15,300 homes and businesses lost power, with some of the hardest hit areas in Bennington, Windsor, and Windham Counties. As of Friday morning, there were still over 8,200 customers without power.

The storm also took down trees and other structures.

