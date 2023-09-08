Scott appoints new Orange County state’s attorney

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Orange County has a new state’s attorney.

Governor Phil Scott Friday announced the appointment of Colin Seaman to fill the job of H. Dickson Corbett, who was appointed as a superior judge in April.

Seaman has served as acting state’s attorney since Corbett’s departure and as the deputy state’s attorney since February. He has over 20 years of experience as a defense attorney.

“Colin has a wide range of experience that will continue to serve him well as State’s attorney... I’m confident he will continue to put the public first and serve Orange County well,” Scott said in a statement.

Seaman’s term runs through 2027.

