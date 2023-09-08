State leaders work with winners of revitalization grants to organize plans for new funds

JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are coming together to celebrate bolstering Vermont communities with new funding.

Governor Phil Scott, Senator Peter Welch, and Senator Bernie Sanders will be joined by state and local leaders to discuss the winners of the Northern Border Regional Commission Catalyst Grants.

13 Vermont organizations are splitting almost $11 million in federal funding from the N.B.R.C. to revitalize Vermont communities.

They’ll be meeting in Johnson this morning to discuss how the town is using their funding to create a new industrial park.

