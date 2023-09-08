Stuck in Vermont: Two months after the flood, Kitty Korner Café in Barre is coming back

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Alexis Dexter started Kitty Korner Café in 2020, Vermont’s first — and only — kitty café.

Cats are transported from the southern U.S., and more than 750 have been adopted since the café opened. There were 57 rescue cats in the lounge on Monday, July 10, when it began to rain hard across the state. Unprecedented flooding followed as downtown Barre was deluged.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger filmed an episode about the café in 2021 and visited Dexter again on a recent Saturday afternoon to see how they are recovering from the flooding.

