How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Survey finds older adults unprepared for disasters

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thanks to technology, many Vermonters receive text updates when disaster strikes but what about older residents who haven’t embraced or are not up to speed with modern technology?

A recent survey by AARP found less than one-third of those surveyed have yet to create a comprehensive emergency plan for natural disasters like floods. Other key findings included that nearly 60% do not have a portable emergency charger for mobile devices and many have also not saved vital documents digitally.

Cat Vigleinzoni spoke with Laura McDonough with AARP of Vermont about resources available to older Vermonters.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Edson
Repeat offender captured after Franklin County manhunt
Police say a Vermont man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in New Hampshire on Wednesday. -...
Vermont man killed in New Hampshire crash
Police are searching for two people they say stole six trucks from the Autosaver Group sales...
Police looking for suspects who stole 6 pickups off St. Jay dealership lot
Eric Edson
Police: Wanted man spotted in Fairfax, Cambridge areas
Tourists will be blocked from driving up to Sleepy Hollow Farm in Pomfret.
Sleepy Hollow Farm off limits during foliage season

Latest News

Pets with Potential: Meet Zayda
File photo
Flooded property owners face cost of adhering to new regulations
Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Laura McDonough with AARP of Vermont about resources available to...
Survey finds older adults unprepared for disasters
apples
Apple orchards make the best out of poor harvest