Survey finds older adults unprepared for disasters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thanks to technology, many Vermonters receive text updates when disaster strikes but what about older residents who haven’t embraced or are not up to speed with modern technology?

A recent survey by AARP found less than one-third of those surveyed have yet to create a comprehensive emergency plan for natural disasters like floods. Other key findings included that nearly 60% do not have a portable emergency charger for mobile devices and many have also not saved vital documents digitally.

Cat Vigleinzoni spoke with Laura McDonough with AARP of Vermont about resources available to older Vermonters.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.