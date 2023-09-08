UVM recruiting for study on vaccine to prevent Lyme disease

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A worldwide Lyme disease vaccine study is now recruiting Vermonters for test trials.

The UVM Medical Center and the Larner College of Medicine’s Vaccine Testing Center are joining in on the research to create a vaccine to prevent Lyme disease.

The Pfizer-run study is accepting healthy participants who are five years old or older and they’re looking for people who live in tick-friendly environments.

The 30-month trial is being conducted at up to 50 sites including Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, and the U.S.

