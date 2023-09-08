How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

UVM recruiting for study on vaccine to prevent Lyme disease

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A worldwide Lyme disease vaccine study is now recruiting Vermonters for test trials.

The UVM Medical Center and the Larner College of Medicine’s Vaccine Testing Center are joining in on the research to create a vaccine to prevent Lyme disease.

The Pfizer-run study is accepting healthy participants who are five years old or older and they’re looking for people who live in tick-friendly environments.

The 30-month trial is being conducted at up to 50 sites including Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, and the U.S.

Related Stories:

Scientists seek solutions to ever-growing tick problem and the diseases they carry

Vt. Lyme disease vaccine trial halted

Vermont researchers join study aimed at stopping spread of Lyme disease

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Edson
Repeat offender captured after Franklin County manhunt
Police say a Vermont man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in New Hampshire on Wednesday. -...
Vermont man killed in New Hampshire crash
Eric Edson
Police: Wanted man spotted in Fairfax, Cambridge areas
Police are searching for two people they say stole six trucks from the Autosaver Group sales...
Police looking for suspects who stole 6 pickups off St. Jay dealership lot
Angela Auclair and Kory Lee George - File photo
Plea deal calls for Vt. murder suspect to testify against mom

Latest News

Eric Edson
Burlington armed robbery suspect appears in court
File photo
West Chazy man charged in Plattsburgh standoff
Storm approaching the greater Burlington area Thursday afternoon.
Powerful storm causes power outages in southern Vermont
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast