Vermont lawyers partner with Vermont Food Bank for food drive

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawyers are lending a hand outside the court room to support the Vermont food bank.

The ‘Vermont Legal Community Fighting Hunger Food Drive’ gets underway today and will run for two weeks.

The event is a collaboration between the Vermont Food Bank, the Vermont Bar Association, the Attorney Generals Office, the Vermont Paralegal Association, and law offices throughout the state.

The Attorney Generals Office is encouraging members to bring in diapers as well as food. This is the seventh year the legal community will be holding the food drive.

