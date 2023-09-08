Vermont National Guard hosts open house

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont National Guard is preparing for it’s second open house for Vermonters to get an up close look at Guard equipment, vehicles, and machinery.

The Guard says demonstrations with the 40th Army Band and more will happen throughout the day, and the U.S. Air Force is bringing a VR simulation for anyone who wants to give it a try.

Last year’s inaugural event hosted over 6,000 people. Visitors can expect a kid zone with activities like face painting. The free event is tomorrow starting at 10:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.