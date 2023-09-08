West Chazy man charged in Plattsburgh standoff

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Clinton County man is being held without bail following an armed standoff with police Wednesday morning.

It happened at a home on Town Line Road in the town of Plattsburgh. New York State Police say Timothy Holmes, 60, of West Chazy, was involved in a fight with family members, threatened them with a shotgun, and barricaded himself inside his camper.

Crisis negotiators responded to the scene but police said he would not respond. After a two-hour standoff, police say a SWAT team “made contact” with Holmes and he surrendered.

He faces three counts of menacing and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned at Plattsburgh Town Court and is being held at the Clinton County Jail with no bail.

Related Story:

West Chazy man arrested following armed standoff

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.