BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -It was another day of heat, humidity and stormy weather. But it wasn’t quite as hot, not quite as humid, and the stormy weather was less widespread than it was on Thursday. Still, strong thunderstorms have been marching across our southern and eastern areas and into New Hampshire, and they will continue to affect those areas through the evening. Once we get into the overnight hours, that activity will settle down.

The weekend will start with an okay day on Saturday for most of us, but we are still not out of the woods as far as a few showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two, especially in our central and southern counties.

Sunday will feature a bit more wet weather. On and off showers are a good bet, especially later in the afternoon & evening. And there could still be a rumble of thunder or two, again mainly south.

Monday is also looking like a showery day, much like Sunday, thanks to a stalled-out front. That front will finally drift off to the east and give us a dry day on Tuesday, although there will still be lots of clouds around.

Another frontal system will move in with more showers for Wednesday and Thursday, then moving out for more dry weather on Friday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to monitor the stormy weather, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. Have a great weekend! -Gary

