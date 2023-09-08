BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! We start the day today mainly dry and could even see some mid-day sunshine. That sunshine will help to destabilize the atmosphere, and more scatted showers and thunderstorms bubble up through the afternoon and evening. Again, a few of those storms could be stronger to severe in nature, featuring heavy downpours and prolific lightning, gusty winds, and hail. Temperatures are a tad cooler in the 80s for most locations, but those dewpoints are still sticky.

The weekend looks pretty damp, but it’s not a washout. Saturday will have plenty of dry time, but it looks rather gray with mostly cloudy skies. There could be a few showers and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon & evening, especially the further east you head. The best chance of rain for all will be Sunday into the day on Monday.

We are stuck in a damp pattern again, with the only real dry day being Tuesday, but there will be lots of clouds around. Another chance for showers will come up again on Wednesday & Thursday.

-Peter Kvietkauskas

