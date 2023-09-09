How to help
25th Annual Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration underway

A reenactment of the Battle of Plattsburgh. - File photo
A reenactment of the Battle of Plattsburgh. - File photo(WCAX)
By Alek Lashomb
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Time was reversed in Plattsburgh Saturday with the 25th annual Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration.

Saturday’s events included military re-enactments and the annual parade.

However, re-enactments are scaled down this year. That’s because there are fewer reenactors in Plattsburgh for the weekend because of weather concerns.

This year’s re-enactments and weapons demonstrations are taking place at the Kent-Delord House Museum, which housed British soldiers during the 1814 battle.

The authentic weapon demonstrations are back in full force this year, after confusion over state laws.

PJ Miller, a reenactor, says it’s important to portray history accurately.

“If you see someone fire a musket, you are going to smell that burned black powder, you are going to feel the heat, you are going to see the smoke and everything. So it is going to be an experience that really sticks with you, rather than reading something out of a book,” Miller said.

More re-enactments are planned at the Kent-Delord House for Sunday.

The 25th Annual Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration ends Monday with a ceremony at 11:00 a.m. on Crab Island.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

