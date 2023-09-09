How to help
Armed robbery suspect who evaded police, now faces federal charges

Eric Edson facing federal charges
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Following a week on the run from police, and a slew of charges, Eric Edson, 52, now faces federal charges stemming from an alleged armed robbery in Burlington.

According to federal court documents, Edson obstructed, delayed, and affected commerce by robbery at the Sierra Trading Post in Burlington’s South End on august 24th.

The affidavit states Edson used aggressive communication toward customers and associates at the store, before attempting to walk out with stolen items.

Surveillance photos were included in the paperwork.

Eric Edson now faces federal charges stemming from alleged armed robbery at Sierra Trading Post in Burlington, Vt.(WCAX)

After telling him to return the merchandise, store staff say Edson partially showed a gun from his sweatshirt and told an employee, “I’ll blow your head off.”

Edson is alleged to have stolen a backpack, 11 shirts, a pair of sneakers, jeans, and more. Totaling $374.85 worth of merchandise.

It’s unclear when Edson will appear in federal court to answer to the charges.

Edson pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court on Friday to several crimes he’s alleged to have committed during his time on the run. Edson was ordered held without bail.

