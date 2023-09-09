Celebrating all things canine at the Burlington waterfront

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Both pups and people had a doggone good time at the Burlington Waterfront on Saturday.

There were lots of sniffs to be had at Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront’s first annual Wag on the Waterfront.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes played in a ball pit, waded in kiddie pools, stretched for ‘doga’, and ran around with new friends.

Burlington resident Mike Healey said he came to see his dog, Stanley, play with the other dogs.

Stanley made lots of four-legged pals, while other owners grabbed food and drinks, mingling at booths featuring dog treats, toys and even adoptable dogs.

Owners say they liked getting to know the local dog community and hope the event becomes a summer staple.

