Friday Football Frenzy: Week 2, Part 2

Weather halted most games on Friday
Weather halted most games on Friday
By Michael Dugan
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DIVISION 1

Burr and Burton 35, Middlebury 7 (3 quarters)

DIVISION 2

Spaulding 13, U-32 0 (1st quarter, resuming Sunday at time TBD)

INTER-DIVISION

Fair Haven 13, Mount Anthony 0 (3rd quarter, resuming 6 pm Saturday)

Brattleboro vs. MMU - postponed to 6 pm Saturday

Colchester vs. St. Johnsbury - postponed to 11 am Sunday

BFA Fairfax/Lamoille 0, Milton 0 (1st quarter, resuming TBA)

Concord 42, Rutland 0

