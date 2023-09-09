Friday Football Frenzy: Week 2, Part 2

DIVISION 1

Burr and Burton 35, Middlebury 7 (3 quarters)

DIVISION 2

Spaulding 13, U-32 0 (1st quarter, resuming Sunday at time TBD)

INTER-DIVISION

Fair Haven 13, Mount Anthony 0 (3rd quarter, resuming 6 pm Saturday)

Brattleboro vs. MMU - postponed to 6 pm Saturday

Colchester vs. St. Johnsbury - postponed to 11 am Sunday

BFA Fairfax/Lamoille 0, Milton 0 (1st quarter, resuming TBA)

Concord 42, Rutland 0

