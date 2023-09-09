Friday Football Frenzy: Week 2, Part 2
Weather halted most games on Friday
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DIVISION 1
Burr and Burton 35, Middlebury 7 (3 quarters)
DIVISION 2
Spaulding 13, U-32 0 (1st quarter, resuming Sunday at time TBD)
INTER-DIVISION
Fair Haven 13, Mount Anthony 0 (3rd quarter, resuming 6 pm Saturday)
Brattleboro vs. MMU - postponed to 6 pm Saturday
Colchester vs. St. Johnsbury - postponed to 11 am Sunday
BFA Fairfax/Lamoille 0, Milton 0 (1st quarter, resuming TBA)
Concord 42, Rutland 0
