Kelly Brush Ride celebrates 18 years of aiding adaptive athletes

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Bikes of all shapes and sizes hit the streets of Middlebury Saturday for a good cause.

Kelly Brush Davisson was a sophomore at Middlebury College and a star athlete when she suffered a spinal cord injury during a ski race.

Determined to get her back on the slopes, her teammates biked one hundred miles to fund adaptive ski equipment.

“People that I didn’t even know were donating money to support me and to support adaptive athletes and that was the most incredible thing,” Brush Davisson said.

18 years later, the wheels are still turning.

“Every year since, we’ve been doing the same ride and raising money for the Kelly Brush Foundation, so it’s pretty incredible to see where we’ve come from,” Brush Davisson said.

Through events like the annual Kelly Brush Ride, the Kelly Brush Foundation is able to provide adaptive sports equipment and bring adaptive athletes together.

This weekend, hundreds gathered at Middlebury College for the ride.

Norbert Holowat traveled from New York to partake. He’s one of 30 riders who received adaptive equipment through the foundation.

“They helped put money towards a new racing wheelchair for me and I wanted to come out in support,” Holowat said.

Other riders, like Emily Landers, hope they’ll be next to receive subsidized adaptive gear.

“Most people can go to target and get a bike for a couple hundred dollars. These bikes cost ten thousand dollars just for recreational bikes. I’m really hopeful it will work out. It would bring me to tears,” Landers said.

Brush Davisson says the ride is a celebration of getting outside and moving, no matter your abilities.

“Having a spinal cord injury doesn’t change who you are or what you want to do,” Brush Davisson said.

Last year, the Kelly Brush Ride raised $1 million. This year, the foundation hopes to hit $1.2 million.

Those who couldn’t cross the finish line Saturday can visit the foundation’s website to register for a virtual ride taking place now until October 2.

