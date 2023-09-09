How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Square outage impacts local businesses

Several businesses in the area were impacted by the Thursday night square outage.
Several businesses in the area were impacted by the Thursday night square outage.(WCAX)
By Lucy Caile
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Thousands of Cash App and Square customers were unable to access their accounts or send money Thursday and early Friday.

Several local businesses in our area -- who rely on Square for transactions -- were affected.

Salt and Bubbles market in Essex Junction says Square went down for them at around 2:30p.m. on Thursday.

It completely stopped processing payments and showed it was offline.

The business says, they then had to start asking customers if they could take down their credit card information, and run the payment later.

One manager says this sort of outage has a big impact on small businesses.

“It’s good we weren’t too busy last night because of the storm, because you don’t want to be losing out on the sales, you know that’s a significant amount of money for a small business like us,” Willem Sandercox, one of the managers at Salt and Bubbles, said.

The business did have to close early on Thursday.

But staff said by Friday afternoon, Square was back up and ready for weekend business.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Edson
Repeat offender captured after Franklin County manhunt
Police say a Vermont man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in New Hampshire on Wednesday. -...
Vermont man killed in New Hampshire crash
Police are searching for two people they say stole six trucks from the Autosaver Group sales...
Police looking for suspects who stole 6 pickups off St. Jay dealership lot
Storm approaching the greater Burlington area Thursday afternoon.
Powerful storm linked to 1 death, multiple outages
Eric Edson
Police: Wanted man spotted in Fairfax, Cambridge areas

Latest News

Missing woman Judith Giglio
Westmore woman reported missing
Stuck in Vermont: Two months after the flood, Kitty Korner Café in Barre is coming back
Orleans County Fair gears up for busy weekend
Plattsburgh gears up for weekend of battle commemoration events