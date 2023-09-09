Square outage impacts local businesses

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Thousands of Cash App and Square customers were unable to access their accounts or send money Thursday and early Friday.

Several local businesses in our area -- who rely on Square for transactions -- were affected.

Salt and Bubbles market in Essex Junction says Square went down for them at around 2:30p.m. on Thursday.

It completely stopped processing payments and showed it was offline.

The business says, they then had to start asking customers if they could take down their credit card information, and run the payment later.

One manager says this sort of outage has a big impact on small businesses.

“It’s good we weren’t too busy last night because of the storm, because you don’t want to be losing out on the sales, you know that’s a significant amount of money for a small business like us,” Willem Sandercox, one of the managers at Salt and Bubbles, said.

The business did have to close early on Thursday.

But staff said by Friday afternoon, Square was back up and ready for weekend business.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.