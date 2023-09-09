State House Lawn host to flood benefit concert

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly two months after July’s devastating flooding, folks in central Vermont are still raising funds to rebuild their communities.

On Saturday, people gathered on the State House Lawn for the Central Vermont Flood Recovery Benefit Concert hosted by Montpelier Alive.

Their goal was to raise an another $50,000 for the Montpelier Strong Recovery Fund and the Barre Community Relief Fund, which on Friday surpassed their $2 million dollar fundraising goal.

“All the funds gathered are going to support our downtowns in both Montpelier and Barre,” said Montpelier Alive’s executive director, Katie Trautz.

“The State House Lawn has opened back up since the flood, so we’re pretty excited about that,” added Aimee Green, the executive director of Barre Area Development.

All donations go toward helping local businesses rebuild and reopen.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.