Vt. department of health funds community wellness events

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Experts say healing from childhood trauma is difficult without the right tools. The Vermont Kindness Project is hosting five free events in September and October to address that exact problem. The events are funded by grants through the Vermont department of health, and are for anyone in the state interested in becoming trauma informed or are looking to heal from public and community health problems. Vermont Kindness Project founder, Kimberly Pierce, used to work in primary care, and says she has learned from over a thousand conversations on how best to move towards what she calls “radical love.

“We all have the capacity to heal from intergenerational trauma, but we need to be given some tools and some language, understanding and some compassion, rather than just blaming people for having had a rough childhood.” said Peirce

The events will feature somatic exercises that assist in healing and a brief presentation. They will also show the documentary “The Faces of Aces”. A film about adverse childhood experiences, where former patients share their stories of healing. For more information about where these events will take place, and how to register, click here.

