How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vt. department of health funds community wellness events

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Experts say healing from childhood trauma is difficult without the right tools. The Vermont Kindness Project is hosting five free events in September and October to address that exact problem. The events are funded by grants through the Vermont department of health, and are for anyone in the state interested in becoming trauma informed or are looking to heal from public and community health problems. Vermont Kindness Project founder, Kimberly Pierce, used to work in primary care, and says she has learned from over a thousand conversations on how best to move towards what she calls “radical love.

“We all have the capacity to heal from intergenerational trauma, but we need to be given some tools and some language, understanding and some compassion, rather than just blaming people for having had a rough childhood.” said Peirce

The events will feature somatic exercises that assist in healing and a brief presentation. They will also show the documentary “The Faces of Aces”. A film about adverse childhood experiences, where former patients share their stories of healing. For more information about where these events will take place, and how to register, click here.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm approaching the greater Burlington area Thursday afternoon.
Powerful storm linked to 1 death, multiple outages
Tourists will be blocked from driving up to Sleepy Hollow Farm in Pomfret.
Sleepy Hollow Farm off limits during foliage season
Eric Edson
Burlington armed robbery suspect appears in court
Burlington overdose
Burlington authorities respond to rash of overdoses
Burlington mother claims school employee mistreated autistic son

Latest News

Vt. Department of Health
Community Wellness Events
What-to-do Saturday, September 9
MAX ADVANTAGE FORECAST 9-9-23
Thousands of Cash App and Square customers were unable to access their accounts or send money...
Square outage impacts local businesses