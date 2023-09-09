Westmore woman reported missing

WESTMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police are looking for a missing Westmore woman Friday.

Police say 72-year-old Judith Giglio was last seen at around 3:30 p.m. Friday at a home on Goodwin Mountain Lane in Westmore.

She is around 5′ 5″ tall, 145-150 pounds with brown shoulder length hair. Police say she might walk with a limp wearing black shorts, a gray shirt, and gray Crocs.

Police say this is not suspicious but she does experience health problems.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, police ask you to give them a call.

