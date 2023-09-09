What-to-do: Saturday, September 9

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Time now to take a look at what-to-do on this Saturday.

The Orleans County Fair is continuing the fun with kids and military family day. The day begins with a flag raising by the national guard at 8:45 a.m. After that, enjoy cornhole, pony rides, a dinosaur stroll and clowns. The evening will end with a performance by the rock band “not dead yet” tickets cost $20.

Today is Woofstock! Homeward Bound’s premiere fundraising event. It’s a one mile walk around Middlebury followed by music, refreshments, and a doggie dip in the town pool. Addison County’s Humane Society hopes to bring together animal lovers from all over to raise money for homeless animals in the region. It’s $20 for adults and $10 for kids. Well behaved dogs are welcome.

The Kelly Brush Ride is an iconic New England charity event in support of empowering people with spinal cord injuries to lead active and engaged lives. Kelly Brush sustained a spinal cord injury in 2006 after falling and hitting a lift tower during a ski race. That fall, Middlebury’s ski team cycled 100 miles to raise money so Kelly could purchase a mono-ski and get back on the team with them. Now, participants from all over the world can join in the fundraising event. If you’d like to do it in person, the race starts at Middlebury College. The longest route is 102 and a half miles.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.