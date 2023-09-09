BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be a much quieter day than Thursday and Friday, with generally mostly cloudy skies. However, a few showers are possible in Southern Vermont. It will be cooler and a bit less humid, with highs in the 70s. Unfortunately, a low pressure will ride along the front on Sunday, with showers likely. There is also the chance for thunderstorms and downpours, but flooding isn’t expected at this point. That said, an umbrella is a good idea if you’re out running errands.

The week will feature continued active weather, with a return to near-normal temperatures. Showers will continue Monday, with highs in the low 70s, and lows in the 50s. Tuesday is looking fair, though a few showers can’t be ruled out. A cold front will bring showers Wednesday with possible heavy downpours. Flooding isn’t expected, but we’ll keep an eye on it.

Toward the end of the week, we’ll be keeping a close eye on Hurricane Lee. It’s not out of the question for Lee to graze the coast of Maine, but models are keeping the brunt of Lee far enough out in the Atlantic to not have significant impacts in the Northeast. Stay tuned for the latest updates as the week progresses.

