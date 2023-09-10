How to help
Federal funds to fix state railroads

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More federal cash is on the way to fix up Vermont railroads. According to Vermont’s Agency of Transportation, this summer’s floods knocked out about 63 miles of state-owned rail. Officials are still assessing how much it will cost taxpayers. But this week, federal leaders announced that the federal government will cover the cost of rebuilding all state-owned rail

“FEMA has finally recognized that the state of Vermont is responsible for the maintenance of Vermont rail. That is a breakthrough because that means that the state of Vermont will be eligible for tens of millions of disaster relief to rebuild the rails.” said Senator Bernie Sanders

It’s not yet known when the money will be available to the state.

