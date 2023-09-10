How to help
H.S. football for Saturday, September 9

Multiple games from Friday resumed after weather postponements
By Michael Dugan
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DIVISION 1

CVU 29, BFA 7

DIVISION 2

North Country 42, Lyndon 18

DIVISION 3

Windsor 35, Poultney 0

Woodstock 28, Mill River 21

Springfield 34, Oxbow 0

INTER-DIVISION

Fair Haven 22, Mount Anthony 14

Otter Valley 29, Mount Abe 7

Rice 36, Missisquoi 6

Brattleboro 8, Mount Mansfield 8 (game called due to weather)

