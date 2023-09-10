H.S. football for Saturday, September 9
Multiple games from Friday resumed after weather postponements
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DIVISION 1
CVU 29, BFA 7
DIVISION 2
North Country 42, Lyndon 18
DIVISION 3
Windsor 35, Poultney 0
Woodstock 28, Mill River 21
Springfield 34, Oxbow 0
INTER-DIVISION
Fair Haven 22, Mount Anthony 14
Otter Valley 29, Mount Abe 7
Rice 36, Missisquoi 6
Brattleboro 8, Mount Mansfield 8 (game called due to weather)
