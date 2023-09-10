How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Strafford man faces arson charges for allegedly burning down own home

File image
File image(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRAFFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating what they call an intentionally set fire that happened in Strafford on Saturday.

37-year-old Edward Gallagher III of Strafford faces charges of first-degree arson after allegedly burning down his own home.

Police say Gallagher set fire to his own home on Taylor Valley Road overnight.

He’s being held without bail and will appear in court Monday, September 11. Anyone with information should contact the Vermont State Police at 802-234-9933 or the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm approaching the greater Burlington area Thursday afternoon.
Powerful storm linked to 1 death, multiple outages
Burlington overdose
Burlington authorities respond to rash of overdoses
Burlington mother claims school employee mistreated autistic son
Eric Edson
Burlington armed robbery suspect appears in court
Tourists will be blocked from driving up to Sleepy Hollow Farm in Pomfret.
Sleepy Hollow Farm off limits during foliage season

Latest News

It was great to have a quiet day Saturday, with a break from the rain.
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
File photo
Local artists, businesses show off at 31st South End Art Hop
File photo
Celebrating all things canine at the Burlington waterfront
Kelly Brush Ride, Addison County, Vermont, 2021. Caleb Kenna Photography
Kelly Brush Ride celebrates 18 years of aiding adaptive athletes