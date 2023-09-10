Strafford man faces arson charges for allegedly burning down own home

STRAFFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating what they call an intentionally set fire that happened in Strafford on Saturday.

37-year-old Edward Gallagher III of Strafford faces charges of first-degree arson after allegedly burning down his own home.

Police say Gallagher set fire to his own home on Taylor Valley Road overnight.

He’s being held without bail and will appear in court Monday, September 11. Anyone with information should contact the Vermont State Police at 802-234-9933 or the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.