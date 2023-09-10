How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vermonter reflects on Burning Man 2023 experience

By Laura Ullman
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Burning Man is an experimental arts festival that builds a city of 70,000 people in the middle of Nevada’s Black Rock Desert once a year. This season, festival attendees were troubled by close to an inch of rain. The rain on what festival goers call “the playa” created a sticky mud that caused organizers to announce a stay in place order. While emergency vehicles were still able to move, bathrooms were unable to be serviced, ice was rationed, and many people’s belongings were damaged. Vermonter Cindy Gauthier has been to Burning Man three times, and was one of this year’s attendees. She compared the storm to camping and flooding in Vermont.

“I think the rain, and I don’t know what you want to call it “catastrophe” or whatever, really brought people together more and it made it more of a reason to go. I think when people just come together it solves everything. Yeah, I’ll definitely go back. I don’t know when, but we’ll see.” said Gauthier

Black Rock Desert is an extreme environment. Some attendees are calling on the organization to settle the festival’s principles of “leaving no trace”, “civic responsibility”, and “communal effort” with the festival’s existence and emissions with the climate, and how it’s changing.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm approaching the greater Burlington area Thursday afternoon.
Powerful storm linked to 1 death, multiple outages
Burlington overdose
Burlington authorities respond to rash of overdoses
Eric Edson facing federal charges
Armed robbery suspect who evaded police now faces federal charges
Burlington mother claims school employee mistreated autistic son
Missing woman Judith Giglio
Westmore woman reported missing

Latest News

What to Do: Sunday, September 10
Burning Man
In the Garden: Basil
In the Garden: Basil
MAX ADVANTAGE FORECAST 9-10-23