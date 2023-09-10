What to do: Sunday, September 10

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Here’s what to do this Sunday, September 10

Although the parade was yesterday, the commemoration continues today. Some historians consider the Battle of Plattsburgh in the War of 1812 to be a major turning point. The city is remembering by putting on a reenactment around 1:00 p.m. There will be music, birds of prey, classic cars, bagpipers and even an Irish dance workshop. The festivities will take place downtown all throughout the day.

For the 31st time, the South End Art Hop is underway. When labor day passes, the city of Burlington comes alive. Venues all over the south end and even into the downtown area have converted coffee shops, beer gardens, and old industrial sites into galleries. Today is the final day to visit local food trucks and stands, vote for your favorite art piece, and walk with friends through Burlington’s curated classic.

Tonight concludes Shakespeare in the Woods - an unconventional outdoor classical theatre company that performs in Southern Vermont. Each summer, the play tonight is Hamlet. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. in Riley Rink at Hunter Park in Manchester Center. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $12 for children.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.