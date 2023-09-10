BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday wasn’t as active as expected, with the heavier showers and thunderstorms remaining south and east of our region. That said, some showers and a few heavy downpours will persist into Monday morning, especially in southern sections. The threat for flooding is low, however. By Monday afternoon, we’ll see some sun, with just a few lingering showers. High temperatures will be in the low 70s. Tuesday looks pretty good, with partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Just a few light showers are possible.

Wednesday will be the active day of the week, with showers likely along with potentially heavy downpours. Computer models are pushing it through a little faster, which would be good news, but we’ll keep an eye on it. Thursday will be fall-like with a few showers. Highs will be in the 60s, with a crisp night in the 40s.

Hurricane Lee is expected to remain in the Atlantic and not impact us, except for possible breezy conditions Friday and Saturday. We’ll certainly keep an eye on its track, however. It’s shaping up to be partly sunny through the weekend, with pleasant highs in the low to mid 70s, and lows in the 40s to 50s.

