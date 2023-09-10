BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was great to have a quiet day Saturday, with a break from the rain. Unfortunately, more showers are in store for today, with potentially heavy downpours for the afternoon and evening. There is the chance for thunderstorms, but severe weather isn’t expected. Isolated flash flooding, on the other hand, isn’t out of the question. Be aware of your surroundings, and never cross any flooded roads. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Showers will continue Sunday night and Monday, but lessen in intensity.

Tuesday will have some sunshine, but also scattered garden variety showers. A strong cold front will then bring another surge of showers and possible downpours Wednesday. We’ll keep you updated on any flood potential, if any. Thursday looks fair, with just a few showers possible. It will feel like early fall, with highs in the 60s, and lows in the 40s.

For the end of the week, our eyes turn to Hurricane Lee. At this point, our region is expected to be partly sunny, with Lee remaining far enough in the Atlantic to not have any impact on us. Of course, things can change, so we’ll keep you updated on its progress.

