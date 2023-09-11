2 men indicted in Northern New York murder

KEESEVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two men have been indicted in connection with a murder in New York’s North Country.

New York State Police say Michael Rougeau and Michael Nastasia have been indicted on murder, assault and weapons charges.

Both men were arrested in March after police say they stabbed Kenneth Darrah, 37, of Keeseville, and then threw his body off the Ausable Chasm bridge.

They have been held in jail since their arrests.

Rougeau and Nastasia are due in Essex County Court on Tuesday.

