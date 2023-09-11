How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

2 men indicted in Northern New York murder

Police dive teams searched the river Tuesday near where Kenneth Darrah’s body was found in...
Police dive teams searched the river Tuesday near where Kenneth Darrah’s body was found in Chesterfield, New York. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEESEVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two men have been indicted in connection with a murder in New York’s North Country.

New York State Police say Michael Rougeau and Michael Nastasia have been indicted on murder, assault and weapons charges.

Both men were arrested in March after police say they stabbed Kenneth Darrah, 37, of Keeseville, and then threw his body off the Ausable Chasm bridge.

They have been held in jail since their arrests.

Rougeau and Nastasia are due in Essex County Court on Tuesday.

Related Stories:

Police arrest 2 for murder of Northern New York man

Police: Northern NY man died of stab wounds, blunt force trauma

Police investigating suspicious death in Northern New York

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Strafford man faces arson charges for allegedly burning down own home
Eric Edson facing federal charges
Armed robbery suspect who evaded police now faces federal charges
Burning Man festival flooding
Vermonter reflects on Burning Man 2023 experience
Judith Giglio
Police search for missing woman from Westmore
Burlington overdose
Burlington authorities respond to rash of overdoses

Latest News

Police have released the identity of an inmate who died at a Vermont prison on Sunday. - File...
Police identify inmate who died at Vermont prison
Police have released the identity of an inmate who died at a Vermont prison on Sunday.
Police identify inmate who died at Vermont prison
Reeno Foundation Native
Reeno Foundation Native
Twincraft Native Video
Twincraft Native Video