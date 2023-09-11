Amtrak service rolls back into Northern New York

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Amtrak is back on track in the North Country for the first time since late June.

The service has been on and off again for Northern New York residents this summer.

Amtrak canceled their Adirondack Express back in late June due to a Canadian regulation that greatly reduced speeds on hot summer days. A spokesperson with Amtrak says that heat policy led to delays as long as four hours, and that’s why the service was canceled so suddenly.

But now, the rail service has returned.

Monday, Assemblyman Bill Jones said Amtrak and Canadian Rail need a long-term plan to ensure a stoppage does not happen again next summer.

“We know how important this rail line is. We know how important it is to our locals here, college students, business people, their families and tourists throughout the Adirondacks. We want to continue to have this rail running. So anything we can do, we certainly will. But there needs to be a long-term plan and more open dialogue,” said Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake.

Jones also says he hopes Congress avoids cutting Amtrak’s budget to help further prevent future stoppages.

