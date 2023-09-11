How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Amtrak service rolls back into Northern New York

Amtrak is back on track in the North Country for the first time since late June. - File photo
Amtrak is back on track in the North Country for the first time since late June. - File photo(WCAX)
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Amtrak is back on track in the North Country for the first time since late June.

The service has been on and off again for Northern New York residents this summer.

Amtrak canceled their Adirondack Express back in late June due to a Canadian regulation that greatly reduced speeds on hot summer days. A spokesperson with Amtrak says that heat policy led to delays as long as four hours, and that’s why the service was canceled so suddenly.

But now, the rail service has returned.

Monday, Assemblyman Bill Jones said Amtrak and Canadian Rail need a long-term plan to ensure a stoppage does not happen again next summer.

“We know how important this rail line is. We know how important it is to our locals here, college students, business people, their families and tourists throughout the Adirondacks. We want to continue to have this rail running. So anything we can do, we certainly will. But there needs to be a long-term plan and more open dialogue,” said Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake.

Jones also says he hopes Congress avoids cutting Amtrak’s budget to help further prevent future stoppages.

Related Stories:

Amtrak ‘Adirondack’ service to return this month

Just 3 months after restarting, Amtrak service suspended in Northern New York

Back on track: Amtrak’s Adirondack train returns to the North Country

Amtrak Adirondack service to resume Monday

Tickets now available for Amtrak Adirondack route

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Edson facing federal charges
Armed robbery suspect who evaded police now faces federal charges
File image
Strafford man faces arson charges for allegedly burning down own home
Police have released the identity of an inmate who died at a Vermont prison on Sunday. - File...
Police identify inmate who died at Vermont prison
Burning Man festival flooding
Vermonter reflects on Burning Man 2023 experience
Judith Giglio
Police search for missing woman from Westmore

Latest News

EEE
Vermont horse sent to New York dies of EEE
sunt plattsburgh ceremony
Sept. 11 commemoration held on SUNY Plattsburgh campus
To honor and remember the fallen, the Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department and the Fairfield...
Fairfield students, firefighters honor lives lost on 9/11 with commemorative walk
Judith Giglio
Still no sign of missing Vermont woman after 4 days of searching