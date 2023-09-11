Another inmate death at a Vt. correctional facility

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another inmate has died within a Vermont correctional facility.

Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a 35-year-old Vermont man, who was jailed at Northwest Correctional Facility in St. Albans.

Police said he became unresponsive in the booking area there around 6:30 this morning.

Staff provided emergency life-saving procedures and called first responders.

Officials say the life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

VSP are investigating, but say the death is not suspicious.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.