Another inmate death at a Vt. correctional facility
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another inmate has died within a Vermont correctional facility.
Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a 35-year-old Vermont man, who was jailed at Northwest Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
Police said he became unresponsive in the booking area there around 6:30 this morning.
Staff provided emergency life-saving procedures and called first responders.
Officials say the life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.
VSP are investigating, but say the death is not suspicious.
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.