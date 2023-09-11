How to help
Another inmate death at a Vt. correctional facility

The Vermont Department of Corrections says in-person visitation will likely resume across all of its facilities in a few weeks.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another inmate has died within a Vermont correctional facility.

Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a 35-year-old Vermont man, who was jailed at Northwest Correctional Facility in St. Albans.

Police said he became unresponsive in the booking area there around 6:30 this morning.

Staff provided emergency life-saving procedures and called first responders.

Officials say the life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

VSP are investigating, but say the death is not suspicious.

