Police identify inmate who died at Vermont prison

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the identity of an inmate who died at a Vermont prison on Sunday.

Vermont State Police say Jeffrey Nichols, 35, of Sheldon, was found unresponsive in a cell in the booking area of the Northwest Correctional Facility in St. Albans at about 6:30 a.m.

Corrections staffers provided emergency lifesaving procedures, including multiple uses of Narcan, but their efforts were not successful.

State police are investigating, but say the death is not suspicious.

The medical examiner will determine Nichols’ cause of death.

Corrections says internal reviews of the incident are underway.

Nichols was arrested on Saturday on a charge of aggravated domestic assault in the presence of a child.

