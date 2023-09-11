Dam removals underway to restore Atlantic salmon to Saranac River

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A pair of dam removals on the Saranac River are underway in hopes of returning Atlantic salmon to their natural spawning habitat.

“Our goal is to be able to have fish reach all the way up to Kent Falls for the first time since the Revolutionary War and this is a major step in that direction,” said David Minkoff, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife biologist.

Minkoff says the dam removal project has been years in the making and recently has been made possible due to funding from the Lake Champlain Basin Program, Patriot Hydro and others.

The weekslong project will remove the final remnants of the Indian Falls and Fredenburgh Dam along the Saranac River.

Don Lee of Trout Unlimited, a group that partnered with U.S. Fish and Wildlife on the project, says the removals will potentially bring salmon back upstream to their long-lost home.

“We would love to have these fish up to the Kent Falls area, Morrisonville area,” Lee said.

John Wiley, a senior hydropower biologist at U.S. Fish and Wildlife, says Atlantic salmon currently can not make it past the Imperial Dam which is downstream.

“Any work on salmon restoration on this part of the river is kind of dependent on the first dam being passable,” Wiley said.

However, he and Minkoff say plans are in motion to create a fishway at the Imperial Dam.

“In two years that fishway will be finished. Salmon will be able to make it up to here and we wanted to get this out before they make it up here,” said Minkoff.

He says the end result means a passable waterway for fish that have been cut off for hundreds of years.

“A little over 30 miles of main sim Saranac River and tributary habitat for spawning Atlantic salmon,” said Minkoff.

In addition to restoring the waterway for salmon, Wiley says it will also benefit people who use the river for recreation.

“This is the Northern Forest Canoe Trail and this right now is a portage or a dangerous run for folks coming down one of the most significant canoe ways in the country,” Wiley said.

Corrie Miller, who is with the Lake Champlain Basin Program, says the pair of dams do not serve as a flood control measure and were purely used for hydropower.

“These dams that are not built for flood control when you take them out, they actually have flood resilience benefits for communities downstream and upstream for the habitat they reconnect rivers to flood plains, there is less scour, there is a lot of benefits for flood resilience in most cases for taking dams out that are not flood control dams,” Miller said.

While the fish restoration project has years to go before completion, Lee says he is looking forward to the day when salmon return upstream.

“This old codger is 79. I will be 80 here next June, so I am hoping I might live to see salmon come up to my backyard,” Lee said.

