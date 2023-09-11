How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Fairfield students, firefighters honor lives lost on 9/11 with commemorative walk

To honor and remember those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, the Fairfield Volunteer Fire...
To honor and remember those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, the Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department and Fairfield Center School held a commemorative walk.(WCAX)
By Jessica Tara
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - On Sept. 11, 2001, members of the terrorist group al-Qaida hijacked four planes. Two of them crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City, one into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and the other into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Some 2,977 people lost their lives that day and more than 2,500 were people injured.

To honor and remember the fallen, the Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department and the Fairfield Center School worked together to hold a commemorative walk.

“It was something you never forget,” said Bet Howrigan, a teacher at the Fairfield Center School.

Twenty-two years ago, the nation changed forever, when thousands of people died or were injured as a result of terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

“When it happened, the whole school kind of just stopped and we all watched for hours what was happening on the TV,” said Kelsey Malboeuf, the principal of the Fairfield Center School.

Howrigan has been teaching for years and says she knows that students also learn outside the classroom. That is why the Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department and the Fairfield Center School worked together to host a walk that honors the thousands who were injured or lost their lives that day.

“Today the respect that they showed was phenomenal and we need to start showcasing that more and more,” Howrigan said.

“It was very powerful and moving and inspiring,” Malboeuf said.

Malboeuf says the faculty works hard to educate their students about 9/11. Events like this keep the memory alive.

“It’s moments like these that kids are going to remember and that’s what we want. We want to make an impact on them and ensure that what took place on 9/1... is never forgotten,” Malboeuf said.

“The peace and quiet, the silence that you could just feel among the students walking behind us, them taking it all in recognizing the moment,” Fairfield Volunteer Firefighter James Consentino said.

“The most rewarding part would definitely be the fact of going and helping whoever it is in a small town, there’s a good chance that it’s somebody that you know,” said Capt. Damien Boomhower of the Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department.

The day ended near the flag pole as everyone said the Pledge of Allegiance.

Related Story:

The US marks 22 years since 9/11 with tributes and tears, from ground zero to Alaska

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Edson facing federal charges
Armed robbery suspect who evaded police now faces federal charges
File image
Strafford man faces arson charges for allegedly burning down own home
Police have released the identity of an inmate who died at a Vermont prison on Sunday. - File...
Police identify inmate who died at Vermont prison
Burning Man festival flooding
Vermonter reflects on Burning Man 2023 experience
Judith Giglio
Police search for missing woman from Westmore

Latest News

Dam removals underway to restore Atlantic salmon to Saranac River
Police dive teams searched the river Tuesday near where Kenneth Darrah’s body was found in...
2 men indicted in Northern New York murder
Winooski Police arrested a teenager in connection with a gunfire incident overnight Saturday
Police investigating fight, gunshot in Winooski
Police are investigating a crash between a state dump truck and an RV on Route 4 in Quechee.
Police investigating crash between dump truck and RV in Quechee