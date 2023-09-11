How to help
New BTV food truck keeps it in the family

maharaja spice food truck in Burlington, Vt.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new family-run food truck wants to bring more Indian cuisine to the Queen City.

Since parking outside switchback brewery at the start of the summer, ‘Maharaja Spice has quickly worked its way into local hearts - and stomachs.

The truck is run by a South Burlington couple and their two sons.

They say the venture was inspired by a love of cooking, and spending time together.

“We hadn’t thought that the boys would be so into it, like they really jumped into it with enthusiasm,” said Co-Owner Smita Lahoti. “There isn’t really a good way to get your young adult kids to hang out with you, but I recommend this highly.”

Although chicken biryani is their claim to fame, maharaja spice has several vegetarian and vegan dishes.

The owners say they hope to eventually expand to several food trucks, or even a restaurant.

