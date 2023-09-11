How to help
New York State makes Asian Lunar New Year a public holiday

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York students have another holiday to look forward to on the calendar.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a law declaring the Asian Lunar New Year as a holiday for public schools in the Empire State. The new law would make sure public schools are not in session on the holiday.

Hochul called it a great way to recognize the states diversity, and an opportunity to talk about different cultures and traditions in the classroom. The next Lunar New Year is February 10th, 2024.

