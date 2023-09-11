Northeast Kingdom lake now milfoil-free after eradication efforts

GLOVER, Vt. (WCAX) - A lake in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom is now milfoil-free after the invasive plant was eradicated there. Because there has been no sign of Eurasian milfoil there for years, it looks like Shadow Lake in Glover could get off the list of lakes with the invasive species this season.

Jenifer Andrews has spent the last 16 summers at Shadow Lake.

“I’ve always been a water person, ever since I was just a little child. So, it’s been with me all of my life,” Andrews said.

When a fisherman found Eurasian water milfoil growing on the northern shore of Shadow Lake in 2011, Andrews’ summer plans became murky.

“It would impede swimming and boating. If you were to fish down there, anglers would get like tangled,” Andrews said.

To eradicate the invasive plant, infamous for disturbing native ecosystems and impeding water activity, the Shadow Lake Association partnered with the Department of Environmental Conservation and local volunteers. Divers scoured the lake to locate hot spots. They installed benthic mats along these areas which block sunlight and suffocate the plant.

Kurt Muller was one of those divers.

“A compromised lake is a very ugly thing. You see it all spread its tentacles around,” Miller said.

In addition to the mats, the Shadow Lake Association implemented a boat washing station, planted gardens along roads to collect runoff and sent out dive crews to search for and remove milfoil.

The efforts worked. Shadow Lake has been milfoil-free since 2017.

“It’s incredibly exciting and gratifying,” Andrews said.

Eurasian milfoil was identified in Vermont in 1962. Since then, it’s steadily invaded the state’s waterways. According to the DEC, it’s present in approximately 12%-- or 103-- lakes and ponds today.

“Once it’s infested, once it’s rooted and reproducing, it’s very hard, not impossible, but very hard to eradicate,” said Oliver Pierson, the manager of the DEC Lakes and Ponds Program.

During the last legislative session, an annual $500,000 was set aside to support milfoil eradication efforts. The funds will take effect next summer. Until then, state officials recommend keeping an eye out for milfoil and cleaning boats before and after every use.

“We continue to be incredibly vigilant because we know that at any time, invasives could be introduced back into the lake,” Andrews said.

Click here for more information on milfoil eradication from the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.